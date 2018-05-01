Imo APC does not know you – Okorocha denies Uzodinma - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Imo APC does not know you – Okorocha denies Uzodinma – Vanguard
Vanguard
Imo APC does not know you – Okorocha denies Uzodinma
Gov. Rochas Okorocha has said that the members and leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo are not aware that Sen. Hope Uzodinma has joined the party. The party in the state heard about the rumour of his entry into the party like any other …
No one should join our party from the window – Imo APC disowns Senator Uzodinma
