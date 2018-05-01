 Imo APC not aware Senator Uzodinma has joined – Okorocha — Nigeria Today
Imo APC not aware Senator Uzodinma has joined – Okorocha

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Gov. Rochas Okorocha has said that the members and leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo are not aware that Sen. Hope Uzodinma has joined the party. The party in the state heard about the rumour of his entry into the party  like any other Nigerian, Okorocha said in a statement issued by his […]

