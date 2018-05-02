“In the north most youths are uneducated or school dropouts” – Buhari — Nigeria Today

“In the north most youths are uneducated or school dropouts” – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has clarified his statement on Nigerian youths which he made while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum, The Cable reports.

President Buhari had said that most of the nation’s youth sit in their homes and do nothing, expecting free healthcare and education because Nigeria is an oil-producing nation.

The comment had quickly face backlash, Nigerians on social media trending the hashtag #LazyNigerianYouths to highlight their achievements.

In an interview with VOA Hausa Service, however, the president has clarified what he was trying to say. He said:

You know Nigeria’s population is now between 180 and 190 million and 60 per cent of this population is youth that is 30 years down ward. You know in the north most youths are uneducated or school dropouts. If not because we had good harvests in the last two farming seasons, the situation would have deteriorated. These youths even if they travel out of the north for greener pasture they hardly make it economically because what they earn as income cannot afford them to meet their basic needs or return home. All these explanations I made, they refused to highlight them in their report and you know the media in Nigeria in most cases only do what they like.

The post “In the north most youths are uneducated or school dropouts” – Buhari appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

