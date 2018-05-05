Indian police arrest 14 after teenage girl raped and burned to death - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Indian police arrest 14 after teenage girl raped and burned to death – The Guardian
The Guardian
Indian police arrest 14 after teenage girl raped and burned to death
The Guardian
A 16-year-old girl has been kidnapped and gang raped, then burned to death when her family tried to seek justice, in the latest case of horrific sexual violence to emerge in India. Police have arrested 14 men in connection with the assault and murder …
Girl, 16, raped and burned to death in India's Jharkhand state
India girl, 16, burnt alive after Jharkhand rape
14 arrested after girl raped, burnt alive in India
