INEC, CSOs urges parties to give more opportunities to women, disabled, youths — Nigeria Today

INEC, CSOs urges parties to give more opportunities to women, disabled, youths

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Civil Society Organization, CSOs, have stressed the need for women, youths, disabled individuals and other marginalized section of society to be allowed to participate in party politics during the 2019 general election.

The representatives of these groups stated this in Abakaliki during a one day programme tagged: “Ebonyi Party Engagement with Marginalized Groups” organized by United States Agency for International Development, USAID and International Republican Institute, IRI at Monabliss Hotels and Suites, Abakaliki.

Welcoming the participants who were drawn from various political parties across the 13 local government areas of the State, the Resident Programme Officer of IRI, Husan Hassan stated that essence of the programme was to place responsibility on political parties towards ensuring that they include women, youths and disabled individuals in governance and running of party affairs.

Hassan called on political parties to go beyond the outcome of elections and connect with the citizenry through the implementation of constituency programmes and projects that would better the lot of the people.

According to her, marginalized segments of the society should be allowed to take decision through their occupation of executive positions in political parties across the State.

In her remarks, INEC gender Desk officer, Ebonyi state, Mrs. Idam Esther stated that the Commission had stressed the need for women to be allowed to actively participate in politics as an all-inclusive arrangement would help to reposition and reenergize the political

“INEC is working hard to ensure that the election in 2019 is all inclusive; INEC is saying that women should be active in politics; there is need for women, youths and disabled to be included both in election and decisions within the party.”

Presenting a paper titled: “Improving the participation of marginalized groups in political party processes”, the Programme Officer of IRI, Sunday Alao, emjoined political parties to create platforms within their parties where issues surrounding the welfare and political future of the youths are discussed and enforced so that the youths can be carried along in active politics. Alao called on the marginalized groups to take the opportunities provided by political parties and get involved in party affairs so that they can emerge as flag bearers of their parties in the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Congress, APC represented by Pastor Victor Elemnnali and KOWA party, Comrade Adibe Nwafor Jenifer announced free nomination forms for women and youths in the 2019

general elections.

