Inflation and poor growth see Bank of England ditch rate rise plans - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Inflation and poor growth see Bank of England ditch rate rise plans – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Inflation and poor growth see Bank of England ditch rate rise plans
Telegraph.co.uk
Interest rates could stay low for as long as another two years, as falling inflation and weak economic growth force the Bank of England to scrap plans to push up rates in the coming months. Mark Carney is expected to hold rates at 0.5pc at Thursday's …
Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead
Forex Market Outlook for the Week May 7 – 11, 2018
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!