Injured NRL star Graham eyes Origin opener - Yahoo Sports — Nigeria Today

Injured NRL star Graham eyes Origin opener – Yahoo Sports
|
Injured NRL star Graham eyes Origin opener
Yahoo Sports
Incumbent New South Wales forward Wade Graham is confident of missing just one week due to a hamstring strain as he eyes the State of Origin opener. Likely Blues halfback James Maloney has even tossed up Graham's name as an obscure five-eighth option …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!