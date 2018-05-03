Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force to deploy four attack planes to Igbo land — Nigeria Today

Insecurity: Nigerian Air Force to deploy four attack planes to Igbo land
The Chief of Air Force, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar has promised to deploy four attacking and one training aircraft to Enugu. He said this would help in tackling security problems in the South East. Air Marshall Abubakar disclosed this during a ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of Air Force ground training command, GTC, complex […]
