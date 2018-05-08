Inside Story of How Female Lawyer Killed Her Husband in Lagos(Photos) — Nigeria Today

Inside Story of How Female Lawyer Killed Her Husband in Lagos(Photos)

The police have established a case of premeditated murder against the 47-year-old lawyer, Mrs Udeme Odibi, who allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Lekki area of Lagos. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, told newsmen in Lagos that the police was awaiting autopsy report on Mr Otike Odibi, who was allegedly […]

The post Inside Story of How Female Lawyer Killed Her Husband in Lagos(Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

