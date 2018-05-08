Inspired by Yemi Alade & Other Celebrity Ambassadors, Luc Belaire launches the Icon Bottle Series — Nigeria Today

Inspired by Yemi Alade & Other Celebrity Ambassadors, Luc Belaire launches the Icon Bottle Series

Luc Belaire, the smash-hit line of premium sparkling wines, has unveiled 10 iconic new bottles inspired by its celebrity ambassadors.

This expansion of the luminescent Belaire Icon Series adds to the brand’s popular glowing-label line with new bottles featuring the faces of celebrities from Belaire’s “Self-Made Tastes Better” interview series, which highlights independent, self-made artists and influencers worldwide.

Chart-topping artists Dave East, A-Boogie, Nipsey Hussle, Rapsody, Trina, Fat Joe, Trina, Ski Mask, Diamond Platnumz and pioneering skateboarder Danny Way are now immortalized with luminous, stylized portrait labels. Their bottles sit alongside designs featuring hip-hop icon Rick Ross, Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki and global hit-maker DJ Khaled, released earlier this year.

Brett Berish, Luc Belaire CEO has said: “We strive to make bold creative decisions that reinforce Belaire as more than just a drinks brand. Our new packaging is designed to offer a unique experience for our fans. This is the perfect way to celebrate our talented friends. We are looking forward to creating more designs as our “Self Made Tastes Better” series grows.”

A selection of the bottles will be rolling out to select venues and used for exclusive events around the world, delivering a unique take on Belaire’s relationship with first-class talent, and cementing the brand’s reputation for innovation. Each label lights up at the touch of a button: just turn off the lights, hit the power switch underneath the bottle and enjoy the show!

Each of Belaire’s three cuvées-its signature Belaire Rosé, effortlessly elegant Belaire Gold and sophisticated Belaire Luxe – are represented in the new #BelaireIconSeries , which recognizes the brand’s growing celebrity network, spurred by its “Self-Made Tastes Better” campaign which highlights the affinity between self-made, creative artists and entrepreneurs and Sovereign Brands, the family-owned, independent wine and spirits company that created Belaire.

The limited edition Fantôme bottle designs are available now in limited quantities of 750ml bottles. For more information and to stay updated on Fantôme news, fans are encouraged to visit LucBelaire.com and follow @OfficialBelaire on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

