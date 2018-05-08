Instagram ‘music stickers’ could help to spice up your Stories — Nigeria Today

Instagram ‘music stickers’ could help to spice up your Stories
Instagram may be prepping a feature that allows users to add popular music tracks to their Stories. The feature, called “music stickers,” would enable people to search genres, moods, and trending tracks by high-profile artists.
The post Instagram 'music stickers' could help to spice up your Stories appeared first on Digital Trends.
