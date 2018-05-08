Instagram ‘music stickers’ could help to spice up your Stories — Nigeria Today

Instagram ‘music stickers’ could help to spice up your Stories

Instagram may be prepping a feature that allows users to add popular music tracks to their Stories. The feature, called “music stickers,” would enable people to search genres, moods, and trending tracks by high-profile artists.

The post Instagram ‘music stickers’ could help to spice up your Stories appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

