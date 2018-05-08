 Instagram ‘music stickers’ could help to spice up your Stories — Nigeria Today
Instagram ‘music stickers’ could help to spice up your Stories

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Instagram may be prepping a feature that allows users to add popular music tracks to their Stories. The feature, called “music stickers,” would enable people to search genres, moods, and trending tracks by high-profile artists.

The post Instagram ‘music stickers’ could help to spice up your Stories appeared first on Digital Trends.

