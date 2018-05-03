 Insurgent Attacks In Potiskum: My Traumatic Experience — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Insurgent Attacks In Potiskum: My Traumatic Experience

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Potiskum is a local government in Yobe State, Nigeria which used to be a thriving hub of business activities catering to neighbouring states and countries reliant on the large cattle and millet markets situated there. In July 2009, the terrorist group Boko Haram launched an attack on the Potiskum Central Police Station and the Divisional […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Insurgent Attacks In Potiskum: My Traumatic Experience appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.