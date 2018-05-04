International Breweries records N2.56bn loss, stocks resume fall - The Punch — Nigeria Today

International Breweries records N2.56bn loss, stocks resume fall – The Punch
International Breweries records N2.56bn loss, stocks resume fall
International Breweries Plc has reported a loss before tax of N2.56bn for the first quarter period ended March 31, 2017. This represented a decline compared to the profit of N1.50bn reported a year ago. This was contained in the firm's results filed …
