International conference on illegal charcoal trade opens in Mogadishu - ReliefWeb — Nigeria Today

International conference on illegal charcoal trade opens in Mogadishu – ReliefWeb
|
International conference on illegal charcoal trade opens in Mogadishu
ReliefWeb
Mogadishu – A two-day international conference seeking to build partnerships to curb the unsustainable trade, production and use of charcoal in Somalia opened in Mogadishu today. The conference is being held in the wake of a recent resurgence in …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!