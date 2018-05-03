InterswitchSPAK National STEM tests 11,000 students — Nigeria Today

InterswitchSPAK National STEM tests 11,000 students

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MORE than 11,412 students across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory have sat for the qualifying exams for the Speed, Precision, Accuracy & Knowledge, SPAK, to secure a place at the InterswitchSPAK National Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, STEM competition.

According to figures released by the organisers, 47 per cent (5,382) of registered students came from the South-West region. The South-South had 1,764 registered students, North-Central had 1,548 registered students, South-East coming close to that with 1,362 registered students while the North-West and North-East recorded less than 1,000 totalling 11,412 registered students.

A statement by Interswitch said Lagos State topped the list with 2,280 registered students while states like Jigawa and Borno had 12 and 24 students respectively. It is also interesting to note that registration was equally split between male and female, indicating the strong passion that both sexes have for STEM subjects.

Students who took the exams were tested in STEM-related subjects and the best 81 students across the country will be selected to partake in the TV quiz competition where three students will eventually emerge as winners. This is according to information released during the launch of the program in February.

These students will be offered scholarships covering their university education, monthly stipend, alongside laptops and achievement trophies. Recognition will also be extended to the teachers and schools being represented by the winning students as necessary equipment will be donated by Interswitch to further improve the quality of STEM education in the schools.

The competition is a mix of education, technology and entertainment, structured to promote excellence and innovation and most importantly, secure the future of Nigerian students by encouraging them to focus on STEM education while rewarding them in the process.

N7.5 million worth of university scholarship will go to the winner of the competition which is more than the amount obtainable in similar competitions.

The post InterswitchSPAK National STEM tests 11,000 students appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

