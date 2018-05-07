INTERVIEW: BBNaija team is 90% Nigerians despite being domiciled in S'Africa, says John Ugbe - TheCable — Nigeria Today

INTERVIEW: BBNaija team is 90% Nigerians despite being domiciled in S’Africa, says John Ugbe – TheCable
INTERVIEW: BBNaija team is 90% Nigerians despite being domiciled in S'Africa, says John Ugbe
John Ugbe, managing director, Multichoice Nigeria, says the production team of the Big Brother Naija reality show was made up of 90% Nigerians. In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of Digital Dialogue conference in Dubai, Ugbe talked about …
