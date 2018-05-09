Investment forum to discuss business opportunities — Nigeria Today

Investment forum to discuss business opportunities

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Players in the capital markets and other businesses are set to share knowledge at the first ‘Mkutano Investment Conference’ to be held on May 15 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

David Ofungi, the founder and chief executive officer of DERO, the curators of the ‘Economic Mkutano Conference’ said [the conference] serves to facilitate open debate in which conclusions “enable us to script our own economic story in a manner that fosters inclusive growth.”

The focus on the capital market is critical for fostering economic growth. Ofungi said capital markets are boosted by four key areas – an enabling environment that is determined by policies in place, a flexible investment capital, levels of entrepreneurship and the use of technology which is instrumental when it comes to bringing about efficiencies and innovative products.

He said that the Economic Mkutano comes at a time when Uganda needs critical assessment on its funding for infrastructure and other enablers of enterprise development.

Keith Kalyegira, the chief executive officer of the Capital Markets Authority, said reference to capital market financing is essentially market based or non-bank financing in all its forms that is equity (private and public), and debt typically without recourse to the assets of the debt issuer.

“Unlike bank financing which is provided by short term deposits or savings with banks, market based financing is provided by long term individual and institutional domestic and foreign savers like pension funds, university endowment funds, and other forms of contractual savings,” Kalyegira said in a notice.

Organised under the theme ‘Priming the Economy for inclusive growth via the Capital Markets’ the conference will bring together market participants from investment clubs and regulated financial institutions to tech evangelists.

Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime – Mutebile, the governor of Bank of Uganda will be the chief guest. Several experienced speakers will take part at the conference.

