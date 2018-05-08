Investment team will spread message of economic transformation - Ramaphosa - Fin24 — Nigeria Today

Investment team will spread message of economic transformation – Ramaphosa – Fin24
|
Fin24
|
Investment team will spread message of economic transformation – Ramaphosa
Fin24
Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament that his investment envoys are on top of their game in notifying investors about potential policy changes, as they go on their charm offensive to attract $100bn in investment. Replying to questions …
Ramaphosa to be quizzed in Parliament
Ramaphosa in the hot seat today: Things to look out for
Ramaphosa says banking sector needs to be transformed
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!