Investment tribunal resolves 93 cases in seven months - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Investment tribunal resolves 93 cases in seven months
SundiataPost
Investment tribunal resolves 93 cases in seven months
Vanguard
The chairman/CEO of the Investment and Securities Tribunal, IST, Mr. Isiaka Idoko-Akoh, has said that the tribunal has resolved about 93 cases out of 114 cases since the constitution of the new Board in September last year. Idoko-Akoh disclosed this …
Investment Tribunal tasks coys on corporate governance to reduce trade disputes
