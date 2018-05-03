IPL 2018: Duckworth-Lewis takes centrestage, Prithvi Shaw turns into Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn Maxwell's misery - Firstpost — Nigeria Today

IPL 2018: Duckworth-Lewis takes centrestage, Prithvi Shaw turns into Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn Maxwell’s misery – Firstpost
IPL 2018: Duckworth-Lewis takes centrestage, Prithvi Shaw turns into Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn Maxwell's misery
Prithvi Shaw's 'Brian Tendulkar' moment. The moment Sachin Tendulkar played a straight drive, one knew how incredibly talented the Mumbaikar was. Such was his presence and flair when playing the shot. Decades after Tendulkar's debut, another Mumbaikar …
Talking Points: Time for Shaw-Tendulkar comparisons?
