IPMAN seeks lawmakers' support for NNPC to end fuel scarcity - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

IPMAN seeks lawmakers’ support for NNPC to end fuel scarcity – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
IPMAN seeks lawmakers' support for NNPC to end fuel scarcity
Guardian (blog)
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged lawmakers to supports Federal Government's intervention measures to end fuel scarcity in the country. The association made the call at the weekend at its Suleja depot. The …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!