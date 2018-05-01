Iran calls Netanyahu 'infamous liar' over nuclear allegations — Nigeria Today

Iran calls Netanyahu ‘infamous liar’ over nuclear allegations

Iran on Tuesday branded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “infamous liar” over his allegations of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi called the accusations that Tehran lied about its nuclear ambitions “worn-out, useless and shameful”.

Netanyahu’s comments came from a “broke and infamous liar who has had nothing to offer except lies and deceits,” Ghasemi said in a statement.

“Netanyahu and the notorious, child-killing Zionist regime must have reached the basic understanding that the people of the world have enough awareness and cognisance,” he added.

Netanyahu said in an elaborate televised presentation on Monday that he had new “proof” of an Iranian nuclear weapons plan that could be activated at any time.

But he did not provide evidence that Israel’s main enemy had actively worked to obtain an atomic weapon since the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six world powers.

His accusations came as the United States considers whether to pull out of the atomic accord with Tehran.

Iran has always denied it sought a nuclear weapon, insisting its atomic programme was for civilian purposes.

