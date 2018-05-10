 Iranian forces fire rockets at Israeli military in first direct attack ever, Israel's army says - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Iranian forces fire rockets at Israeli military in first direct attack ever, Israel’s army says – Washington Post

Washington Post

Iranian forces fire rockets at Israeli military in first direct attack ever, Israel's army says
Washington Post
TIBERIAS, Israel — The Israeli military said Iranian forces fired 20 rockets from inside Syria toward its positions on the Golan Heights around midnight Wednesday, as regional tensions escalated after the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal
