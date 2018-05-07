Iraqi Candidate Shot Dead In Mosul — Nigeria Today

Iraqi Candidate Shot Dead In Mosul
An Iraqi parliamentary candidate was shot dead late on Sunday in his home near the city of Mosul, a family member and a security official said, less than a week before elections. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the shooting of Farouk Zarzour in the village of al-Lazaka, but security officials disputed that claim and said […]
