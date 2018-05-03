Iron ore futures trade to widen - Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide — Nigeria Today

Iron ore futures trade to widen – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
|
Iron ore futures trade to widen
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
China will introduce overseas traders to the domestic iron ore futures market at the Dalian Commodity Exchange from May 4, which is expected to help develop a widely accepted price benchmark, said a top official from the DCE. “China, as the world's …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!