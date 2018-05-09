Is WWE Superstar Big Bully Busick Dead? Big Bully Busick Dies After Battling With Cancer For Years — Nigeria Today

Is WWE Superstar Big Bully Busick Dead? Big Bully Busick Dies After Battling With Cancer For Years

WWE Legend, Big Bully Busick is dead. His death was confirmed by his wife. Nick Busick was a mainstay of the WWE from the early 90s where he planned a villainous “bully”. Known for his turtleneck, bowler hat and massive cigar, he would taunt fans at ringside and pick-on non-wrestlers. His wife Lorie today announced […]

The post Is WWE Superstar Big Bully Busick Dead? Big Bully Busick Dies After Battling With Cancer For Years appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

