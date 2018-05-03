 Islam Slimani has been banned for Newcastle's final three games of the season - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Islam Slimani has been banned for Newcastle’s final three games of the season – Daily Mail

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Sports


Daily Mail

Islam Slimani will miss the final three games of his loan spell at Newcastle through suspension after accepting a charge of violent conduct, the Football Association has announced. The 29-year-old Leicester striker was charged after kicking out at West
FA throw out Islam Slimani's appeal over length of ban as loanee's Newcastle career ends prematurelyChronicleLive
This is Newcastle United's Islam Slimani's ban for kicking Craig DawsonBirmingham Live
Newcastle Striker's Season Over After FA Hand Out 3-Game Violent Conduct BanSports Illustrated
Reuters UK –Reuters –HITC
all 17 news articles »

 

