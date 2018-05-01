 Israel clears police of guilt in shooting death of Arab man - Arab News — Nigeria Today
Israel clears police of guilt in shooting death of Arab man – Arab News

Posted on May 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Israel clears police of guilt in shooting death of Arab man
JERUSALEM: Israeli investigators have cleared officers who shot dead an Israeli Arab in disputed circumstances last year of any criminal act, the justice ministry said Tuesday. Yacoub Abu Al-Qiyan, 50, was killed as police staged a pre-dawn raid on the
