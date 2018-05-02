Israel Says Iran Lied On Nuclear Arms, Pressures U.S. To Scrap Deal — Nigeria Today

Israel Says Iran Lied On Nuclear Arms, Pressures U.S. To Scrap Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled on Monday what he said was evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program that could step up pressure on the United States to pull out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the information showed that Iran’s leaders lied to their […]

