 Israel Says Iran Lied On Nuclear Arms, Pressures U.S. To Scrap Deal — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled on Monday what he said was evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program that could step up pressure on the United States to pull out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the information showed that Iran’s leaders lied to their […]

