Israel strikes Gaza after flaming kites set alight farmland - Aljazeera.com — Nigeria Today

Israel strikes Gaza after flaming kites set alight farmland – Aljazeera.com
Aljazeera.com
Israel has carried out an air strike in northern Gaza Strip, saying it was retaliating for Palestinians setting fire to Israeli land. In recent days, Palestinian protesters have used flaming objects attached to kites to set fire to agricultural land …
Israel strikes Hamas Gaza post over kite attacks
IDF strikes Hamas outpost in Gaza used as launching pad for 'attack kites'
Gaza blast kills six Hamas gunmen
