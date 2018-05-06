 Israel strikes Gaza after flaming kites set alight farmland - Aljazeera.com — Nigeria Today
Israel strikes Gaza after flaming kites set alight farmland – Aljazeera.com

Israel has carried out an air strike in northern Gaza Strip, saying it was retaliating for Palestinians setting fire to Israeli land. In recent days, Palestinian protesters have used flaming objects attached to kites to set fire to agricultural land
