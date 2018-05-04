Israel Withdraws Candidacy for UN Security Council Seat - Haaretz — Nigeria Today

Israel Withdraws Candidacy for UN Security Council Seat – Haaretz
Israel Withdraws Candidacy for UN Security Council Seat
Haaretz
Israel released a statement Friday saying it would withdraw its candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, leaving only Germany and Belgium as candidates for the two places allocated to the "Western European and Others Group." To …
Israel pulls out of race for UN Security Council seat
Israel abandons bid for coveted UN Security Council seat
For UN Security Council Seat, Israel Postpones Moments Before Debate with Germany and Belgium
