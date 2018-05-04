 Israel Withdraws Candidacy for UN Security Council Seat - Haaretz — Nigeria Today
Israel Withdraws Candidacy for UN Security Council Seat – Haaretz

Israel released a statement Friday saying it would withdraw its candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, leaving only Germany and Belgium as candidates for the two places allocated to the "Western European and Others Group." To
Israel pulls out of race for UN Security Council seatAl-Arabiya
Israel abandons bid for coveted UN Security Council seatThe Times of Israel
For UN Security Council Seat, Israel Postpones Moments Before Debate with Germany and BelgiumInner City Press
Washington Post –i24NEWS
all 15 news articles »

 

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

