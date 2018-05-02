 "It hurts so much, but we have you in the final" AS Roma send class message to Mohamed Salah — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“It hurts so much, but we have you in the final” AS Roma send class message to Mohamed Salah

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Football, Lead, Sports | 0 comments

“It hurts so much, but we have you in the final” AS Roma send class message to Mohamed Salah

AS Roma football club has send a class message to Liverpool forward and their former players, Mohamed Salah on Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final win.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

In a statement on Twitter, AS Roma congratulated Salah for making it to the final of the UEFA champion’s league and wish him well.

“It hurts so much that AS Roma’s incredible dream of going all the way to Kiev is over

“But you’ll be there in your new colours, Goodluck in the UCL final Mohamed Salah” the statement reads.

It hurts so much that #ASRoma’s incredible dream of going all the way to Kiev is over but you’ll be there in your new colours.

Good luck in the #UCL final @MoSalah#ForzaRoma #YNWA pic.twitter.com/BOsVgoKLjI

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 2, 2018

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.