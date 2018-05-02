"It hurts so much, but we have you in the final" AS Roma send class message to Mohamed Salah — Nigeria Today

“It hurts so much, but we have you in the final” AS Roma send class message to Mohamed Salah

AS Roma football club has send a class message to Liverpool forward and their former players, Mohamed Salah on Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final win.

In a statement on Twitter, AS Roma congratulated Salah for making it to the final of the UEFA champion’s league and wish him well.

“It hurts so much that AS Roma’s incredible dream of going all the way to Kiev is over

“But you’ll be there in your new colours, Goodluck in the UCL final Mohamed Salah” the statement reads.

It hurts so much that #ASRoma’s incredible dream of going all the way to Kiev is over but you’ll be there in your new colours.

Good luck in the #UCL final @MoSalah#ForzaRoma #YNWA pic.twitter.com/BOsVgoKLjI

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 2, 2018

