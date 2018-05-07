”It is a sin against God not to have PVCs”- Pastor Adeboye — Nigeria Today

”It is a sin against God not to have PVCs”- Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, during a sermon in Lagos said that it’s against God’s law for a Christian not to have a Permanent Voters Card PVC. Pastor Adeboye is one of several pastors to encourage Nigerians to get their PVC. Many pastors, politicians and celebrities […]

