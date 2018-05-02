 “It was an event, not an achievement” Buhari deserves no accolades- Omokri — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has reacted and taken a swipe at wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha for hailing her husband on his visit to Washington.

According to reports, Aisha had on Monday said her husband deserves some ‘accolades’ following his meeting with the US president, Donald Trump.

Reacting, Omokri said Buhari does not deserve accolades until he had fixed all security and economic challenges.

The former presidential aide on his Twitter page wrote “Dear @aishambuhari,You began well, please don’t spoil it. Your husband does not deserve ‘accolades’ for meeting @realDonaldTrump.

“It was an event, not an achievement. The economy, corruption and insecurity are worse under your husband. If he wants accolades, let him fix them.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

