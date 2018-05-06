 It’s a lie, Davido’s 30Billion Concert Was Not Sold Out – Brymo Exposes Davido — Nigeria Today
It’s a lie, Davido’s 30Billion Concert Was Not Sold Out – Brymo Exposes Davido

Nigerian singer Brymo who by now is well known not to hide his thoughts no matter what as he shares his thoughts on all matters that comes his way.

He is one of the most vocal Artistes in the country without fear or eye service, as he has demonstrated in the time past.

In a recent interview Brymo has declared that he is the most successful artiste in Nigerian in the past two years as no other artiste has achieve what he does in all of his shows.

When the interviewer corrected that notion issuing that Davido had the highest sale of ticket for a show, he responded that it was all lies that Davido gave out the tickets to people.

He said; “No Nigerian artiste whether mainstream or not has been performing more than Brymo, with a full band – paid gigs more than Brymo in the last two years. Nobody. It’s a lie, the tickets are for free. They shared the tickets”, he insisted.

