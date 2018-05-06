It’s all Smiles from Washington — Nigeria Today

It’s all Smiles from Washington

Lekan Fatodu

Contrary to the anxiety and cynicism demonstrated by some Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari remarkably stimulated enthusiasm in many compatriots during his latest foreign trip to Washington, United States of America (USA).

Given the controversies that have trailed the President’s speeches during his previous foreign trips, particularly his participation at the just concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018 in London during which a statement he made about Nigerian youths was largely deemed to mean that the President had characterised the youths as “lazy,” some Nigerians were basically waiting for Buhari to drop another hot line that will be subjected to critical reviews or instantly noted as embarrassing to Nigeria.

But thankfully Buhari didn’t fall on the sword of his critics during his meeting with the President of United States of America (USA), Mr. Donald Trump, in Washington. It was clearly a good outing in the US for the Nigerian president.

So instead of the usual knocks, Buhari has largely been getting thumbs-up especially with the manner he highlighted issues about Nigeria during his televised exchanges with Trump and his reactions to questions at the press conference in the White House.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that most Nigerians on social media, who have become merciless inspectors of the actions of Buhari’s government, have been more positive in their comments on the President’s latest trip.

From the young to the old, the reactions were filled with commendations and constructive suggestions that Buhari must sustain the steam and given that Trump also acknowledged the efforts of his government in some vital areas and expressed America’s willingness to strengthen his undertakings.

Interestingly, the President’s wife, Aisha, who before now was seen as a key critic of his husband’s administration, also went on social media to shower “accolades” on her husband over the outcome of the US trip.

“Dear President, you deserve some accolades,” Aisha captioned some pictures of Buhari and Trump smiling and shaking hands, which she posted on social media.

It’s indeed all smiles from the US trip, and may this endure and inspire more actions in other areas of development.

