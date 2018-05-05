It's lady presh for cultural ambassador, Isaac Izoya - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

It’s lady presh for cultural ambassador, Isaac Izoya – Guardian (blog)
It's lady presh for cultural ambassador, Isaac Izoya
The ancient town of Benin City, the Edo State capital, came alive last Saturday as notable filmmaker, show promoter, journalist and cultural ambassador, Isaac Izoya quit bachelorhood. At a lavish traditional ceremony, the Frankfurt, Germany-based actor …
