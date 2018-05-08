It’s the Battle of Flavours and the Chance to Show the World your Culinary Skills in the Knorr Taste Quest — Nigeria Today

It’s the Battle of Flavours and the Chance to Show the World your Culinary Skills in the Knorr Taste Quest

Hello Foodies!

Knorr Taste Quest is back for its 5th season with N5million cash and a brand new Chevrolet car up for grabs! We are inviting all the kitchen generals, jollof warriors and egusi ninjas to put those cooking skills to the test and battle out in Nigeria’s favourite reality cooking competition.

So the question is…..

Does your meal send people to the moon and back?

Do you have what it takes to be the next master chef?

Can you stand the heat of the Battle of Flavours?

If that’s a YES, you’re the one Knorr is searching for. The show is created to give food lovers an amazing opportunity to showcase their culinary skills to the world.

Register for the Knorr Taste Quest season 5 at www.knorrtastequest.com and stand a chance to win N5million cash and a brand new Chevrolet car.

