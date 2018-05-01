 ITTF Championships: Nigeria suffers defeat as Egypt fights drop - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ITTF Championships: Nigeria suffers defeat as Egypt fights drop – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

ITTF Championships: Nigeria suffers defeat as Egypt fights drop
The Eagle Online
Nigeria suffered its first defeat at the 2018 ITTF World Team Championships holding in Halmstad, Sweden, just as Egypt are fighting to avoid drop to the second division of the competition. Having won against Turkey and Argentina, Nigeria was on the
Nigeria Lose To Slovakia At World Team Table Tennis TourneyComplete Sports Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.