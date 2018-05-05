 I've Every Right To Stop Crabbe From Picking Nomination Forms – Hajia Fati - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I’ve Every Right To Stop Crabbe From Picking Nomination Forms – Hajia Fati – Peace FM Online

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

I've Every Right To Stop Crabbe From Picking Nomination Forms – Hajia Fati
Peace FM Online
An activist of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hajia Fati has vowed never to allow suspended National Vice Chairman of the Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, from picking nominations forms to contest for the position of National Chairman. The
Sammy Crabbe prevented from picking NPP nomination formsGhana Broadcasting Corporation

all 15 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.