Iwobi pays tribute to Wenger — Nigeria Today

Iwobi pays tribute to Wenger

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi took to social media to express his gratitude to Arsene Wenger shortly after the Frenchman’s final home game as coach of Arsenal.

Wenger had so much faith in Iwobi so much so that the winger was promoted to the first team without going on loan to continue his development like current first-teamers Héctor Bellerín, Calum Chambers,

Maitland-Niles, Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere.

Four months ago, Wenger had every reason to axe the Nigerian from the squad after reports emerged that he attended a late night party in the days leading up to the shock loss to Nottingham Forest in the Emirates FA Cup, but the former Monaco manager did not throw out the baby with the bathwater and continued to hand him game time.

Wenger first named Iwobi in Arsenal’s match day squad for a League Cup clash against West Brom on September 25, 2013 when the player was 17 years, 4 months and 22 days before he made his competitive debut two years later.

“This Was More Than A Match! Really Pleased We Gave You The Send Off You Deserve. Thank You Boss #MerciArsene,” wrote Iwobi on Twitter.

On a personal level, Iwobi gave Wenger a perfect send-off by scoring Arsenal’s fourth goal in their 5-0 rout of Burnley.

