IYC faults Shell for oil spill in the region — Nigeria Today

IYC faults Shell for oil spill in the region

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has blamed the recent oil spillage in Odimodi and surrounding

communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State on equipment failure on the part

of oil multinational, Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

President of the council, Comrade Oweilaemi Rolland Pereotubor made this claim in a

statement in Warri, Delta State.

Oweilaemi said there was no third party sabotage, and therefore the SPDC could not absolve

itself totally of being responsible for the spill.

“The company must live up to its responsibilities. Blaming their negligence on acts of saboteurs

is no longer attractive. These were some of the causes of the Niger Delta crisis.

“Odimodi people or any of the affected communities cannot bear the brunt of SPDC’s

negligence. The company should immediately repair its ruptured Trans-Forcados Trunk line

which has spilled an unquantifiable tons of crude oil to ravage the already degraded

environment,” he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

