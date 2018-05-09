IYC faults Shell for oil spill in the region — Nigeria Today

IYC faults Shell for oil spill in the region
Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has blamed the recent oil spillage in Odimodi and surrounding
communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State on equipment failure on the part
of oil multinational, Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.
President of the council, Comrade Oweilaemi Rolland Pereotubor made this claim in a
statement in Warri, Delta State.
Oweilaemi said there was no third party sabotage, and therefore the SPDC could not absolve
itself totally of being responsible for the spill.
“The company must live up to its responsibilities. Blaming their negligence on acts of saboteurs
is no longer attractive. These were some of the causes of the Niger Delta crisis.
“Odimodi people or any of the affected communities cannot bear the brunt of SPDC’s
negligence. The company should immediately repair its ruptured Trans-Forcados Trunk line
which has spilled an unquantifiable tons of crude oil to ravage the already degraded
environment,” he said.
