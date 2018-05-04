 Jada Pinkett reveals secret feud with Gabrielle Union - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jada Pinkett reveals secret feud with Gabrielle Union – Independent Online

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Independent Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Jada Pinkett reveals secret feud with Gabrielle Union
Independent Online
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she had a secret feud with Gabrielle Union for almost two decades. The 46-year-old star explained how it was an emotional moment having the 45-year-old actress appear on her new Facebook Watch talk show 'Red Table Talk
WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals shocking 17-year feud with Gabrielle UnionTheGrio (blog)
Aww… Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union are reconciling their Friendship after 17 YearsBellaNaija
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Has Reconciled with Gabrielle Union After a 17 Year-Long Secret FeudPEOPLE.com
Entertainment Tonight –Concise News –Film News –Just Jared
all 9 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.