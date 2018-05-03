Jaiz Bank Unfolds Five-year Devt Plan — Nigeria Today

Jaiz Bank Unfolds Five-year Devt Plan

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc has unveiled a five-year development strategy (2018 – 2022) designed to help it to attain its mission and vision.

As the premier non-interest financial institution in Nigeria, the Managing Director/CEO, Hassan Usman said the bank is repositioning to make life better through ethical finance with a view to emerging the clear leader in ethical banking in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, the bank has initiated a defined five-year (2018 – 2022) Corporate Strategy to help transform and attain “this set mission and vision.

Usman, who spoke at the unveiling of Jaiz Bank’s modern training centre in Zaria, Kaduna State, said the centre would provide manpower training on non-interest (Islamic) banking and finance.

A statement released by Idris Ahmed of the Corporate Communications department, said Usman, who was represented by his deputy, Mahe Abubakar at the event stated that at the heart of this new strategy was the positioning of the bank to become a lead player by the year 2022.

“In line with this, a set of strategic objectives have also been defined, with various projects identified and ongoing, and which are targeted at enabling us to achieve our goals.

“As a bank with focus, “our transformational strategies cuts across projects for which we have engaged various consultants, some of these projects are at the closing stage, while some others are just kick starting,” Usman said.

He added that “these changes are intended to bring about efficiency and effectiveness, while building the desired trust with our customers.”

Some of the projects include a new internet banking platform which will be rolled out to customers soon, reopening of Jaiz MasterCard to customers intending to do foreign transactions, the upgrade of the bank’s IT infrastructure, banking Application to the latest IMAL version 14, and deployment of a robust credit facility solution to facilitate a seamless, automated, and swift credit facility process for both the retail and corporate banking customers.

Other areas the bank is currently working on are the introduction of agency banking model, aggressive drive of financial inclusion programmes, and the MSME models.

