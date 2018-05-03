Jaiz revamps operation with 5 year strategic Plan — Nigeria Today

Jaiz revamps operation with 5 year strategic Plan

Non-Interest Financial Institution in Nigeria, Jaiz Bank PLC is repositioning to offering better services through ethical finance and ethical banking in sub Saharan Africa, its Managing Director and CEO Hassan Usman has said.

The Bank has come up with a defined 5 year (2018 – 2022) Corporate Strategy to help transform and attain this set Mission and Vision, Usman said at the commissioning of Jaiz Bank’s Modern Training Centre in Zaria. The Centre will provide manpower training on Non-interest (Islamic) Banking and Finance.

Mahe Abubakar, who represented the CEO, noted that at the heart of this new Strategy is the positioning of the Bank to become a lead player by the year 2022. In line with this, a set of strategic objectives have also been defined, with various projects identified and ongoing, and which are targeted at enabling us to achieve our goals.

As a Bank with focus, “our transformational strategies cuts across projects for which we have engaged various consultants, some of these projects are at the closing stage, while some others are just kick starting,” the Managing Director/CEO Hassan Usman said.

Usman said further that, “these changes are intended to bring about efficiency and effectiveness, while building the desired trust with our customers.”

Some of the projects include a new Internet Banking Platform which will be rolled out to customers soon, reopening of Jaiz MasterCard to customers intending to do foreign transactions, the upgrade of the Bank’s IT infrastructure, Banking Application to the latest IMAL version 14, and deployment of a robust Credit Facility solution to facilitate a seamless, automated, and swift credit facility process for both the Retail and Corporate banking customers.

Other areas the bank is currently working on are the introduction of Agency Banking model, aggressive drive of Financial Inclusion programmes, and the MSME models.

The Bank is working with its Strategy Consultant to ensure that the overall strategy is properly mapped to the various functions and with relevant initiatives to achieve the desired success.

“We are sure that with the execution of the above, we will be well positioned to deliver quality service, while giving our esteemed customers the deserved excellent experience,” the CEO said.

The post Jaiz revamps operation with 5 year strategic Plan appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

