JAMB increases Nasarawa University’s admission quota — Nigeria Today

JAMB increases Nasarawa University’s admission quota

The Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi,Prof. Mohammed Akaro-Mainoma, has said that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has increased the university’s admission quota from 4,000 to 5,000 students. Akaro-Mainoma made this known on Friday in Keffi when members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology paid an oversight visit […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

