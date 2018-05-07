Jang has appeared before us – ICPC



Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC,

yesterday said that former Governor of Plateau, Sen. Jonah Jang, has honoured

its invitation for questioning over an alleged N5.6 billion fraud.

In a statement on its website, the commission said it had concluded

interactions with the ex-governor, while investigation continues “on other

strands of the matter’’. It did not give further details.

The commission, had on March 22, threatened to declare Jang wanted for

allegedly spurning its invitation.

The ICPC, through a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat

Okoduwa, said Jang had been evasive since October 2017, when it opened

investigation into alleged corruption-related activities during his tenure.

Jang reacted through a statement by his media aide, Mr Clinton Garuba, on

March 23, that there had “never been a time the commission invited him”.

Jang currently represents Plateau North in the Senate under the platform

of the People's Democratic Party, PDP.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

