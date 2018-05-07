JBL’s Link Bar packs Google Assistant, Android TV streaming into a soundbar — Nigeria Today

JBL’s Link Bar packs Google Assistant, Android TV streaming into a soundbar

The JBL Link Bar is a soundbar that features built-in Google Assistant support as well as Android TV functionality, meaning it might be the only thing you need to plug into your TV.

The post JBL’s Link Bar packs Google Assistant, Android TV streaming into a soundbar appeared first on Digital Trends.

