Jealous Man Pours Acid On His Fiancee — Nigeria Today

Jealous Man Pours Acid On His Fiancee

A 33-year-old jealous lover, Lukman Madotti, who allegedly poured acid on his fiancee, Toyin Muyiba, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ebute Metta Magistrates’ Court for attempted murder. His plea was, however not taken at the court and was remanded in Ikoyi Prisons. The Police Prosecutor, ASP Clara Adegbayi, had told the court that the […]

