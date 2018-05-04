Jennifer Hudson’s New Song is a Powerful Anthem | Listen to “I’ll Fight” on BN — Nigeria Today

Jennifer Hudson’s New Song is a Powerful Anthem | Listen to “I’ll Fight” on BN

Jennifer Hudson is back with a powerful new song!

The 36-year-old singer just dropped her latest song “I’ll Fight” and it is the soundtrack of the upcoming documentary RBG about the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Listen to “I’ll Fight” below!



https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/y2mate.com-ill_fight_L0tczkwZz0o.mp3

You can download Jennifer‘s new song off of iTunes here.

